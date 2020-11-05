Qian Yongqiang, founder of QQQ Capital Management. Between January and September, QQQ posted gains of 275 per cent, making it the top hedge fund in the world, according to Eurekahedge data. Photo: Bloomberg Qian Yongqiang, founder of QQQ Capital Management. Between January and September, QQQ posted gains of 275 per cent, making it the top hedge fund in the world, according to Eurekahedge data. Photo: Bloomberg
How Singapore’s QQQ Capital Management became the world’s best performing hedge fund with bets on Chinese education firms

  • Mainland born Qian Yongqiang turns his Singaporean firm into the world’s best performing hedge fund with returns of 275 per cent this year
  • The Yale graduate has concentrated his bets on Chinese education companies whose stocks have soared this year

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:27am, 5 Nov, 2020

