Mainland developer Jinke Property’s services arm seeks up to US$816 million in Hong Kong IPO

  • Jinke Smart Services joins 13 other Chinese property management firms that have raised US$3.5 billion from Hong Kong IPOs so far this year
  • The Chongqing-based property services firm says it uses technology such as big data, and artificial intelligence to enhance services

Georgina Lee
Updated: 2:20pm, 5 Nov, 2020

