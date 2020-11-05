Chongqing-based Jinke Property Services oversees 487 property management projects with a total gross floor area of about 129.7 million square metres across China. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Mainland developer Jinke Property’s services arm seeks up to US$816 million in Hong Kong IPO
- Jinke Smart Services joins 13 other Chinese property management firms that have raised US$3.5 billion from Hong Kong IPOs so far this year
- The Chongqing-based property services firm says it uses technology such as big data, and artificial intelligence to enhance services
Topic | IPO
