Ant Group’s IPO would have been the world’s largest ever listing. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
How an avalanche of rules buries Ant Group’s US$39.5 billion stock sale and looks set to reshape China’s fintech landscape
- Ant Group will need months at least to assess the fallout from the regulatory shift, make the business compliant with new rules and update potential investors
- We lay out a timeline of the key events leading up to China halting Ant’s IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong at the eleventh hour
Topic | IPO
