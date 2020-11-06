The underwriters of Ant Group’s IPO had been set to split an underwriting fee worth about US$400 million following its debut. Photo: Reuters The underwriters of Ant Group’s IPO had been set to split an underwriting fee worth about US$400 million following its debut. Photo: Reuters
Suspension of Ant Group’s IPO likely to cost investment banks US$400 million in fees

  • Two dozen investment banks had been set to receive a fee worth 1 per cent of the offering in Hong Kong
  • The deal had been set to shake up the league table for Hong Kong’s equity capital market transactions

Chad Bray
Updated: 8:15pm, 6 Nov, 2020

