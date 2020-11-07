A short-term pullback in stocks is possible despite historically low interest rates as investors digest the US election, analysts said. Illustration: Perry Tse
Record low rates are here to stay regardless who sits in the Oval Office. Will that keep markets pumping in the age of Covid-19?
- A short-term pullback in stocks is possible despite historically low interest rates as investors digest the US election, analysts said
- Central bankers unlikely to tap the brakes until there is a sign of a more persistent economic recovery globally
Topic | Banking & Finance
A short-term pullback in stocks is possible despite historically low interest rates as investors digest the US election, analysts said. Illustration: Perry Tse