Bitcoin advocates argue that supplies of the cryptocurrency and gold are finite unlike cash that can be printed in unlimited quantities. Photo: Reuters
PayPal, Mastercard and JPMorgan boost optimism around bitcoin, but opinion on cryptocurrency is divided
- Bitcoin’s latest rally started on October 21 when PayPal said it would allow the use of bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Litecoin
- Analysts at JPMorgan compare bitcoin with gold, saying it could compete more intensely with bullion as an ‘alternative’ currency over the coming years
Topic | Bitcoin
