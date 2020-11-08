Bitcoin advocates argue that supplies of the cryptocurrency and gold are finite unlike cash that can be printed in unlimited quantities. Photo: Reuters Bitcoin advocates argue that supplies of the cryptocurrency and gold are finite unlike cash that can be printed in unlimited quantities. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin advocates argue that supplies of the cryptocurrency and gold are finite unlike cash that can be printed in unlimited quantities. Photo: Reuters
PayPal, Mastercard and JPMorgan boost optimism around bitcoin, but opinion on cryptocurrency is divided

  • Bitcoin’s latest rally started on October 21 when PayPal said it would allow the use of bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Litecoin
  • Analysts at JPMorgan compare bitcoin with gold, saying it could compete more intensely with bullion as an ‘alternative’ currency over the coming years

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:48pm, 8 Nov, 2020

