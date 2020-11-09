The Hong Kong Monetary Authority hopes to cement the city as a hub for green financing as US$29 trillion in green and climate-related opportunities are expected globally over the next decade. Photo: Felix Wong The Hong Kong Monetary Authority hopes to cement the city as a hub for green financing as US$29 trillion in green and climate-related opportunities are expected globally over the next decade. Photo: Felix Wong
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority hopes to cement the city as a hub for green financing as US$29 trillion in green and climate-related opportunities are expected globally over the next decade. Photo: Felix Wong
HKMA joins new alliance on green financing as US$29 trillion in opportunities expected over next decade

  • Alliance for Green Commercial Banks will help lenders address unmet green financing needs, HKMA says
  • About US$18 trillion in green and climate-related financing opportunities are expected in the next decade in Asia

Chad Bray
Updated: 4:00pm, 9 Nov, 2020

