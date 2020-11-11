China and other emerging markets are suffering a shortfall in sustainable financing, which could hamper the ability of the United Nations to meet its goals for addressing sustainable development goals in the next decade, according to Standard Chartered. Photo: AFP
China, emerging markets suffering shortfall in sustainable financing, Standard Chartered says
- Nearly two-thirds of global investors are directing sustainable investments to developed markets
- China’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 could help fuel increase in investment, according to Standard Chartered’s sustainable finance head
