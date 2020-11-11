Analysts expect the exchange operator to report a full-year record profit for a third consecutive year. Photo: Getty Images Analysts expect the exchange operator to report a full-year record profit for a third consecutive year. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong exchange operator HKEX breaks quarterly profit record for a second time in a row, nets US$430 million as trade volumes surge

  • Company breaks record for second consecutive three-month period after reporting a profit of HK$2.97 billion in the April to June quarter
  • Third-quarter result beats an analysts’ forecast of HK$3.23 billion compiled by Bloomberg

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 2:19pm, 11 Nov, 2020

