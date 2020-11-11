A domestic helper crosses the road with an elderly woman in Sai Ying Pun on 18 September 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong A domestic helper crosses the road with an elderly woman in Sai Ying Pun on 18 September 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong launches a Silver Bond with generous payouts to protect senior citizens’ investments amid recession

  • The Silver Bond, available for 10 days from December 1 in increments of HK$10,000, will be guaranteed to receive 3.5 per cent in annual interest, payable twice a year
  • To be eligible to buy the bond, buyers must be 65 years or older as of March

Ethan Paul

Updated: 8:32pm, 11 Nov, 2020

