A domestic helper crosses the road with an elderly woman in Sai Ying Pun on 18 September 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong launches a Silver Bond with generous payouts to protect senior citizens’ investments amid recession
- The Silver Bond, available for 10 days from December 1 in increments of HK$10,000, will be guaranteed to receive 3.5 per cent in annual interest, payable twice a year
- To be eligible to buy the bond, buyers must be 65 years or older as of March
