The collapse of Ant Group’s initial public offering has not dampened the enthusiasm of overseas investors seeking to tap China’s growth. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group’s IPO ‘hiccup’ and tech sell-off brushed off by investors amid rush to tap into China’s rebounding economy
- Thwarted Ant investors are looking to redeploy their funds into China, sources say
- Hong Kong and Shanghai to thrive as financial hubs, says IPO panel
Topic | Ant Group
The collapse of Ant Group’s initial public offering has not dampened the enthusiasm of overseas investors seeking to tap China’s growth. Photo: Reuters