The Shenzhen stock market has boomed this year as China’s economy has rebounded from Covid-19 ahead of global rivals. Photo: Sam Tsang
New rule allows MPF fund managers to invest in Shanghai, Shenzhen shares, enabling 4.5 million savers to tap mainland China’s booming stock market
- Before the rule change, only about 1.1 per cent of the Hong Kong pension fund’s HK$1 trillion of assets was invested in Chinese companies’ domestically-listed stock
- The Shanghai Composite Index has gained 9 per cent this year and the Shenzhen Component Index has surged by a third, versus a 6 per cent fall in the Hang Seng Index
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
