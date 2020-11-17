DBS, Singapore’s biggest bank, plans to let its staff work remotely up to 40 per cent of the time and adopt other more flexible working arrangements. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s DBS to allow employees to work from home up to 40 per cent of the time as it adopts hybrid model
- Singapore’s biggest bank said it would ‘radically transform’ its structure with a hybrid working model
- Four out of five of the bank’s employees said they were able to work seamlessly remotely
Topic | Banking & Finance
