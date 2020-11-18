Wealth Management. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong rolls out red carpet to offer city as Asian family offices hub to manage the fortunes and investments of wealthy clans
- As many as 50 licensed family offices are operating in the city, two months after the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued the first licensing guidelines for the industry
- Most of them are set up as limited partnerships, a business format enabled by a law passed in the local legislature in August
Topic | Banking & Finance
