HSBC is in from the cold as China’s finance ministry adds bank in latest €4 billion bond sale after previous exclusion

  • HSBC was left off a US-dollar bond fundraising in October, for the first time since 2017
  • Bank has maintained it has ‘good ongoing’ relationship with Ministry of Finance after getting caught up in rising US-China tensions

Chad Bray
Updated: 12:30pm, 18 Nov, 2020

The transaction is expected to price on Wednesday at about €4 billion[euro] (US$4.74 billion), according to one of the people. Photo: AFP
