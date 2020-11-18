The transaction is expected to price on Wednesday at about €4 billion[euro] (US$4.74 billion), according to one of the people. Photo: AFP
HSBC is in from the cold as China’s finance ministry adds bank in latest €4 billion bond sale after previous exclusion
- HSBC was left off a US-dollar bond fundraising in October, for the first time since 2017
- Bank has maintained it has ‘good ongoing’ relationship with Ministry of Finance after getting caught up in rising US-China tensions
