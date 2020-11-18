HSBC will allow employees to work up to four days a week remotely, potentially reducing its costs for office space over time. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC to let Hong Kong employees work up to four days a week at home
- HSBC to provide up to US$322 in a one-time allowance for equipment purchases
- Flexible roles will allow employees to choose to work remotely up to two days or up to four days a week depending on role
Topic | Banking & Finance
