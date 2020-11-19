A worker at a factory of the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on November 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China sells first sovereign bond at negative interest rate, taking advantage of record low borrowing costs to raise capital
- China’s Ministry of Finance sold US$4.74 billion of euro-denominated sovereign debt on Wednesday
- Sale included China’s first negative-yielding bond since returning to international debt markets in 2017
Topic | Banking & Finance
A worker at a factory of the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on November 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua