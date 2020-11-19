AGBA Acquisition, a Hong Kong-headquartered company, is attempting to acquire the second-largest shareholder Kwok Hui-kwan’s entire 29.91 per cent stake in Convoy Global Holdings. Photo: Bloomberg
Mystery buyer attempts to acquire major Convoy shareholder’s stake ahead of crucial vote, court ruling
- AGBA Acquisition, a Hong Kong-headquartered company listed on Nasdaq, is attempting to acquire Convoy’s second-largest shareholder Kwok Hui-kwan’s shares
- The potential deal comes just a week ahead of a crucial vote as Kwok seeks to take control of the financial firm
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
AGBA Acquisition, a Hong Kong-headquartered company, is attempting to acquire the second-largest shareholder Kwok Hui-kwan’s entire 29.91 per cent stake in Convoy Global Holdings. Photo: Bloomberg