AGBA Acquisition, a Hong Kong-headquartered company, is attempting to acquire the second-largest shareholder Kwok Hui-kwan’s entire 29.91 per cent stake in Convoy Global Holdings. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Mystery buyer attempts to acquire major Convoy shareholder’s stake ahead of crucial vote, court ruling

  • AGBA Acquisition, a Hong Kong-headquartered company listed on Nasdaq, is attempting to acquire Convoy’s second-largest shareholder Kwok Hui-kwan’s shares
  • The potential deal comes just a week ahead of a crucial vote as Kwok seeks to take control of the financial firm

Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:52pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
