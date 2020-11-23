A doctor at JD Health, which is looking to raise between US$2 billion and US$3 billion. Photo: JD.com via AP Images
Listings of Evergrande Property Services, JD Health poised to push Hong Kong’s funds raised via IPO to 10-year high
- With US$39.2 billion raised so far, the flotations due to kick off in the next two weeks would almost certainly make this the city’s best year since 2010 when US$57.5 billion was raised
- Evergrande Property Services, a unit of the heavily indebted China Evergrande Group, is seeking up to US$2 billion and will kick off its public offering this week
Topic | IPO
