Kwok was one of the most popular singers in the 1990s in Hong Kong and Asia, and is married to a former mainland Chinese model, which makes him an ideal candidate for promotional activity in China, broker Louis Tse says. Photo: Dickson Lee
HSBC hires ‘heavenly king’ Aaron Kwok to promote wealth management services in Greater Bay Area
- Kwok appointed ambassador as part of efforts to better tap growing wealth in China
- Big banks might have the capital and expertise to compete, but will still need help from celebrities to promote products, broker says
Topic | Banking & Finance
Kwok was one of the most popular singers in the 1990s in Hong Kong and Asia, and is married to a former mainland Chinese model, which makes him an ideal candidate for promotional activity in China, broker Louis Tse says. Photo: Dickson Lee