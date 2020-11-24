Pedestrians walk past the @Convoy building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong in December 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Former MTR chairman and minister Fred Ma enters fray as tussle for Convoy sharpens in Hong Kong’s biggest fraud case
- In full-page advertisements in half a dozen Hong Kong newspapers, Fred Ma urged the SFC to ‘intervene and investigate’ Convoy’s arrangement of letting only 25 investors attend a November 26 shareholder meeting in person
- The crucial shareholding meeting will determine who controls board of Convoy, the centrepiece in the Enigma Network of companies engaged in Hong Kong’s biggest corporate fraud case
Topic | SFC
Pedestrians walk past the @Convoy building, which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong in December 2017. Photo: Bloomberg