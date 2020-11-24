Hong Kong’s green bond market is quite mature and follows international standards, Edmond Lau says. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s green bond market is quite mature and follows international standards, Edmond Lau says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s green bond market is quite mature and follows international standards, Edmond Lau says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong can become green bond financing hub for Greater Bay Area, monetary authority says

  • Green bonds issued in Hong Kong reached US$26 billion by end of 2019, of which 70 per cent were issued by Chinese entities
  • City can become a green bond financing hub particularly for Greater Bay Area, Edmond Lau says

Martin Choi
Updated: 8:49pm, 24 Nov, 2020

