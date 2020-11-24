Hong Kong’s green bond market is quite mature and follows international standards, Edmond Lau says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong can become green bond financing hub for Greater Bay Area, monetary authority says
- Green bonds issued in Hong Kong reached US$26 billion by end of 2019, of which 70 per cent were issued by Chinese entities
- City can become a green bond financing hub particularly for Greater Bay Area, Edmond Lau says
Topic | Green bonds
Hong Kong’s green bond market is quite mature and follows international standards, Edmond Lau says. Photo: AFP