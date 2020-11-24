The new platform will encourage more investors to trade mainland Chinese shares via the two stock connects in Hong Kong, according to HKEX’s Glenda So. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong to launch Synapse platform in 2022 to ease settlement process for overseas investors trading Chinese shares via stock connects
- Synapse will standardise and streamline settlement workflows for international investors
- Carrie Lam could unveil some changes to the stock connect schemes during her policy address on Wednesday
Topic | HKEX
The new platform will encourage more investors to trade mainland Chinese shares via the two stock connects in Hong Kong, according to HKEX’s Glenda So. Photo: Winson Wong