Hong Kong widens Connect stock links for global funds to tap Star Market, tying city’s financial future closer to China’s heft

  • China-domiciled investors will be able to invest in pre-revenue biotechnology companies on Hong Kong’s stock exchange
  • Global funds will be allowed to tap shares on Shanghai’s Star Market via an expanded Stock Connect scheme from Hong Kong

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 4:45pm, 25 Nov, 2020

