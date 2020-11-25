A view of the Central financial district in Hong Kong on July 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong widens Connect stock links for global funds to tap Star Market, tying city’s financial future closer to China’s heft
- China-domiciled investors will be able to invest in pre-revenue biotechnology companies on Hong Kong’s stock exchange
- Global funds will be allowed to tap shares on Shanghai’s Star Market via an expanded Stock Connect scheme from Hong Kong
Topic | Stock Connect
A view of the Central financial district in Hong Kong on July 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters