The "@Convoy" building which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong in December 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Convoy stymies second-largest shareholder’s bid for board seat, repelling boardroom coup as court verdict looms on fraud case
- Convoy’s lawyer stopped the meeting just 10 minutes after proceedings began and before any vote could be counted
- Fred Ma said he has the support of 51.2 per cent of the votes for him to become chairman of Convoy Global Holdings
Topic | Enigma Network
The "@Convoy" building which houses the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong in December 2017. Photo: Bloomberg