Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund covers some 4.5 million workers in the city. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong’s MPF has much to do to close gap between reality and pensioners’ aspirations even as it tops HK$1 trillion in value
- The MPF surpassed the HK$1 trillion (US$129 billion) milestone in July, becoming one of the world’s 20 biggest pension schemes
- MPF investment funds have given annualised returns of 3.9 per cent in the past two decades, far better than the inflation rate
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund covers some 4.5 million workers in the city. Photo: James Wendlinger