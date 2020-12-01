A lack of Chinese tourists visiting Hong Kong has hit sales of insurance policies. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mainland Chinese spending on Hong Kong life insurance policies sinks 82 per cent as Covid-19 travel curbs bite
- Mainlanders spent US$833 million on life and annuity policies in Hong Kong between January and September
- Sales of life and annuity premiums in the local Hong Kong market fared much better, falling only 11 per cent to HK$84 billion
