Mainland Chinese spending on Hong Kong life insurance policies sinks 82 per cent as Covid-19 travel curbs bite

  • Mainlanders spent US$833 million on life and annuity policies in Hong Kong between January and September
  • Sales of life and annuity premiums in the local Hong Kong market fared much better, falling only 11 per cent to HK$84 billion

Eric Ng
Updated: 10:00am, 1 Dec, 2020

