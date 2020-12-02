A full-time doctor at JD Health. The strong demand for the company’s IPO comes amid a sanguine outlook for digital health. Photo: AP
Chinese health care platform JD Health raises US$3.5 billion in Hong Kong’s second largest IPO this year
- Completion of JD Health’s IPO takes the total amount of funds raised on the Hong Kong bourse to a 10-year high
- JD.com-backed Chinese crowdsourced on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus is seeking new funding in a separate follow-on share sale
Topic | IPO
