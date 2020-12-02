Lufax ADRs have had a bumpy ride since the fintech giant listed in October as investors digest fast-evolving fintech regulation in China. Photo: Reuters Lufax ADRs have had a bumpy ride since the fintech giant listed in October as investors digest fast-evolving fintech regulation in China. Photo: Reuters
China’s online lender Lufax recalibrates business model as regulators clamp down on Big Tech lending

  • Lufax has lowered annual percentage rates (APRs) on loans to 24 per cent and made sure its services are unbundled
  • Lufax to raise credit exposure to 20 per cent by end June; checking with regulators if ‘skin in game’ must rise to 30 per cent

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 5:50pm, 2 Dec, 2020

