Airport Authority Hong Kong, which operates the city’s airport, on Wednesday launched the first ever US-dollar perpetual bond by an airport globally. Photo: EPA-EFE
Airport Authority Hong Kong raises US$1.5 billion in debt sale to help complete third runway
- Perpetual securities diversify funding during pandemic without diluting government equity ownership
- Investors’ demand for the highly rated debt issue peaked at over US$15 billion
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
