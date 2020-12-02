Airport Authority Hong Kong, which operates the city’s airport, on Wednesday launched the first ever US-dollar perpetual bond by an airport globally. Photo: EPA-EFE Airport Authority Hong Kong, which operates the city’s airport, on Wednesday launched the first ever US-dollar perpetual bond by an airport globally. Photo: EPA-EFE
Airport Authority Hong Kong, which operates the city’s airport, on Wednesday launched the first ever US-dollar perpetual bond by an airport globally. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Banking & Finance

Airport Authority Hong Kong raises US$1.5 billion in debt sale to help complete third runway

  • Perpetual securities diversify funding during pandemic without diluting government equity ownership
  • Investors’ demand for the highly rated debt issue peaked at over US$15 billion

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 7:03pm, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Airport Authority Hong Kong, which operates the city’s airport, on Wednesday launched the first ever US-dollar perpetual bond by an airport globally. Photo: EPA-EFE Airport Authority Hong Kong, which operates the city’s airport, on Wednesday launched the first ever US-dollar perpetual bond by an airport globally. Photo: EPA-EFE
Airport Authority Hong Kong, which operates the city’s airport, on Wednesday launched the first ever US-dollar perpetual bond by an airport globally. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE