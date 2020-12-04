Sustainable investing is gaining ground among wealthy individuals in Asia. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Wealthy Asians eager to join sustainable investing bandwagon after Covid-19, but express concerns over returns
- Ultra high net worth individuals in Asia show strong interest in sustainable investing, a trend accelerated by Covid-19, Lombard Odier survey shows
- However, 46 per cent of those surveyed remain sceptical that sustainability related investments would yield higher returns
