Make-up saleswomen use live-streaming marketing to boost sales during China’s annual November online shopping spree. Many consumers bought products they could not afford on credit. Photo: Xinhua
China’s financial regulators fret about fintech’s power, and its risks to financial security. Here’s why
- China is the largest market for Big Tech credit worldwide, followed by Japan and South Korea
- Big Tech lending hit US$516 billion in China by the end of last year
Topic | China economy
