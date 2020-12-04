The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Ant Group and the Greenland consortium met its expectations and criteria. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ant Group wins Singapore digital wholesale banking licence
- A consortium comprising Greenland Financial Holdings Group was also awarded a digital wholesale bank licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore
- Both banks are expected to start operations from early 2022, MAS said
Topic | Alibaba
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Ant Group and the Greenland consortium met its expectations and criteria. Photo: EPA-EFE