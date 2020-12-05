The Trump administration has designated 35 companies as having ties to the Chinese military and barred Americans from investing in those companies. Photo: AFP
FTSE Russell to remove eight Chinese companies from its global stock benchmarks beginning December 21 after US blacklisting
- Hikvision, China Railway Construction and six others to be removed from global stock benchmarks beginning December 21
- Trump administration has blacklisted 35 Chinese companies over ties to Chinese military
