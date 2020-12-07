Christmas decorations at the HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong. The bank’s shareholders are hoping regulators will allow the bank to resume paying dividends, which could further boost its share price. Photo: Nora Tam
Early Christmas gift? HSBC stock could climb further if bank is allowed to reinstate dividend this week: Goldman
- HSBC, Standard Chartered stocks could face a 20 per cent upside if their 2022 dividends reach prior levels, Goldman Sachs says
- The BoE could allow UK-based banks to resume paying dividends as soon as December 11
