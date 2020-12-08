Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, said the government is plugging regulatory loopholes to protect consumers and prevent data leak and abuse. Photo: Bloomberg Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, said the government is plugging regulatory loopholes to protect consumers and prevent data leak and abuse. Photo: Bloomberg
Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, said the government is plugging regulatory loopholes to protect consumers and prevent data leak and abuse. Photo: Bloomberg
China going after Big Tech’s monopoly in financial data to curb abuses and protect privacy, says regulator

  • CBIRC flags upcoming rules to curb Big Tech’s use of data in financial services
  • Some 27 million m﻿icro and small enterprises had taken out bank loans at the end of October, CBIRC says

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 6:17pm, 8 Dec, 2020

