Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, said the government is plugging regulatory loopholes to protect consumers and prevent data leak and abuse. Photo: Bloomberg
China going after Big Tech’s monopoly in financial data to curb abuses and protect privacy, says regulator
- CBIRC flags upcoming rules to curb Big Tech’s use of data in financial services
- Some 27 million micro and small enterprises had taken out bank loans at the end of October, CBIRC says
