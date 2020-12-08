JD Health’s Xin Lijun, centre, during listing ceremony at headquarters in Beijing on December 8. Photo: AP
JD Health plans to use part of Hong Kong IPO proceeds to buy offline pharmacies
- JD Health shares close at HK$110 each, 56 per cent above IPO offer price
- JD Health has recorded over 100,000 daily online consultations, up from an average of 90,000 per day during the first six months this year
Topic | Physical Health
