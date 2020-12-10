It is very important for the Financial Reporting Council to be able to access audit papers, because of the large number of companies with Chinese operations listed in Hong Kong, its CEO says. Photo: AFP It is very important for the Financial Reporting Council to be able to access audit papers, because of the large number of companies with Chinese operations listed in Hong Kong, its CEO says. Photo: AFP
exclusive | ‘State secrets’ no more: Hong Kong regulator gains access to HKEX-listed Chinese firms’ audit papers in breakthrough

  • Breakthrough could also serve as a template for cooperation between US and Chinese accounting and auditing regulators
  • Papers of seven Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies passed on to Financial Reporting Council after being vetted for national security purposes

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:11pm, 10 Dec, 2020

