Yi Gang, the Governor of People’s Bank of China, said on Wednesday that he plans to promote harmonisation of green-finance standards at home and abroad by updating domestic standards and strengthening international cooperation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s central bank plans to finance Xi Jinping’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. Here’s how

  • Mandatory requirements for banks to disclose green finance activities
  • China’s banks have extended more than US$1.7 trillion in green loans, the most globally

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 8:25pm, 9 Dec, 2020

