The HNA logo on a building in Beijing on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP
US private equity firm Platinum closes in on its US$7 billion takeover for HNA Group’s stake in Ingram Micro, sources say
- Platinum and Chinese conglomerate HNA are hammering out the final details of a transaction that could be announced as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter
- Platinum has already lined up financing for the acquisition of Irvine, California-based Ingram Micro, they said
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
The HNA logo on a building in Beijing on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP