The HNA logo on a building in Beijing on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP The HNA logo on a building in Beijing on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP
The HNA logo on a building in Beijing on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

US private equity firm Platinum closes in on its US$7 billion takeover for HNA Group’s stake in Ingram Micro, sources say

  • Platinum and Chinese conglomerate HNA are hammering out the final details of a transaction that could be announced as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter
  • Platinum has already lined up financing for the acquisition of Irvine, California-based Ingram Micro, they said

Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:45pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The HNA logo on a building in Beijing on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP The HNA logo on a building in Beijing on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP
The HNA logo on a building in Beijing on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE