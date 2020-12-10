S&P Dow Jones plans to remove securities issued by almost two dozen Chinese companies blacklisted by the US government from its equity and bond benchmarks. Photo: AP
S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove 21 Chinese companies from its global equity, bond benchmarks after US blacklisting
- Hikvision, SMIC among companies to be removed from equity benchmarks beginning December 21
- Trump administration has blacklisted 35 Chinese companies over ties to Chinese military
Topic | Banking & Finance
S&P Dow Jones plans to remove securities issued by almost two dozen Chinese companies blacklisted by the US government from its equity and bond benchmarks. Photo: AP