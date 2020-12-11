HSBC and its Hong Kong rival Standard Chartered could resume paying dividends next year after their United Kingdom regulator gave the OK for British-based banks to resume payouts. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC, Standard Chartered likely to resume dividends next year after UK regulator gives OK
- Prudential Regulation Authority asked HSBC, Standard Chartered to suspend dividends, buyouts earlier this year
- Dividend suspension sparked a rebellion among shareholders; stock prices have recovered recently
Topic | Banking & Finance
HSBC and its Hong Kong rival Standard Chartered could resume paying dividends next year after their United Kingdom regulator gave the OK for British-based banks to resume payouts. Photo: Sam Tsang