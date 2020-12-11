Nio makes most of its time in the sun among investors. Photo: Bloomberg Nio makes most of its time in the sun among investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Nio plans stock sale worth US$3.12 billion as Chinese electric carmakers boost capital to challenge Tesla

  • Nio will price 60 million American depositary shares after close of US trading on Friday, with option to raise the size to 69 million
  • Stock placement, worth US$3.12 billion at current market price, could overtake recent add-on offerings by rivals Xpeng and Li Auto

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 12:23pm, 11 Dec, 2020

