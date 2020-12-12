A Citibank branch on Russell Street in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 29 April 2014. Photo: Felix Wong
US lets banks off for serving sanctioned officials in Hong Kong crackdown, in a relief for Bank of China, Citi, HSBC, StanChart
- The US Treasury Department said it has not identified any foreign financial institutions that have “knowingly conducted a significant transaction” with sanctioned individuals
- Treasury will continue to monitor for any activity that meets these criteria,” and would keep engaging foreign governments, the report said
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
