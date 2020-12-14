David Wong Yau-kar, chairman of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority, says the authority will to do more to help bring fees down and provide more investment options. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s MPF prepares for a digital future, reforms to bring in more investment options, chairman says
- The MPFA’s electronic platform, due to be completed in 2022, will cut down costs, increase transparency and foster competition.
- The MPF stock funds have on average returned 4.5 per cent per year over the past 20 years, beating the inflation rate of 1.8 per cent
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
