Charles Li Xiaojia will step down as chief executive of HKEX in two weeks. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong stock exchange boss Charles Li hints he will set up his own financial business after leaving the bourse
- Li’s right-hand man at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Calvin Tai, will take his place on an interim basis from January 1
- The exchange’s market capitalisation has almost tripled since Li took over in January 2010
Topic | HKEX
Charles Li Xiaojia will step down as chief executive of HKEX in two weeks. Photo: Nora Tam