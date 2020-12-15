November’s average home price across 70 cities rose for the 33rd straight month, advancing 4 per cent from a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE November’s average home price across 70 cities rose for the 33rd straight month, advancing 4 per cent from a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s average home price rises for 33rd month, defying bank regulator’s warning of ‘grey rhino’ spillover risks

  • November’s average home price across 70 cities rose for the 33rd straight month, advancing 4 per cent from a year ago, according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics
  • The growth pace was the slowest in six months, compared with October’s year-on-year gain of 4.3 per cent

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:23am, 15 Dec, 2020

