The logo of Ant Group in the headquarters compound of the fintech giant in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, October 26, 2020 Photo: EPA-EFE The logo of Ant Group in the headquarters compound of the fintech giant in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, October 26, 2020 Photo: EPA-EFE
Ant Group’s chairman Eric Jing breaks silence after halt in largest global IPO with a corporate ‘check-up’ and rehabilitation plan

  • Ant has conducted a comprehensive self-review, akin to a ‘body check-up’
  • Ant Group’s Eric Jing promises to align business with national development priorities in the next five years and pledges greater transparency

Topic |   Ant Group
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 8:55pm, 15 Dec, 2020

