The logo of Ant Group in the headquarters compound of the fintech giant in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, October 26, 2020 Photo: EPA-EFE
Ant Group’s chairman Eric Jing breaks silence after halt in largest global IPO with a corporate ‘check-up’ and rehabilitation plan
- Ant has conducted a comprehensive self-review, akin to a ‘body check-up’
- Ant Group’s Eric Jing promises to align business with national development priorities in the next five years and pledges greater transparency
Topic | Ant Group
The logo of Ant Group in the headquarters compound of the fintech giant in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, October 26, 2020 Photo: EPA-EFE