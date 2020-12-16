A special purpose acquisition vehicle backed by billionaires Richard Li Tzar Kai (above) and Peter Thiel is in early-stage talks to invest in Indonesian technology unicorn Tokopedia. Photo: Getty Images A special purpose acquisition vehicle backed by billionaires Richard Li Tzar Kai (above) and Peter Thiel is in early-stage talks to invest in Indonesian technology unicorn Tokopedia. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li-backed SPAC in early talks to invest in Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia

  • Richard Li and Peter Thiel-backed blank-cheque company Bridgetown Holdings listed on Nasdaq in October and raised US$595 million
  • It is hunting for new economy companies in Southeast Asia

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd and Chad Bray

Updated: 1:29pm, 16 Dec, 2020

