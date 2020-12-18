Illustration: SCMP
Innovation and retooling are buzzwords for China’s fintech giants in 2021 as they roll with the punches in new regulatory landscape
- Lufax, 360 Digitech, LexinFintech, FinVolution lower interest rates at buy-now, pay-later units; Ant Group says will comply with rules without revealing details
- China’s economic recovery from pandemic, consolidation and superior technology will bolster fintechs’ 2021 profits against harsh new rules, say analysts
Topic | Ant Group
Illustration: SCMP